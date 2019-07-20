MANCHESTER, Simon:
Loved son of Judith, and loved brother of Brenda and her partner Paul, loved son of Brian and his wife Ruth. Simon died peacefully in the presence of his family on 18 July 2019. In his last few days Simon has had the loving of his friends and ceramic artists from around New Zealand, and by the loving and thoughtful care of the staff at Mary Potter Hospice, and especially of Dr Enver. A private cremation will be held. A service to celebrate Simon's life will take place at The Pines, Houghton Bay, on Thursday 25th July at 11.00am.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019