INGRAM, Simon James:
On Wednesday, 24 June 2020, at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Cherry Ann. Loved and respected father of Kiesha, Zac and Arianna. Dearly loved and cherished brother and friend to many. Special thanks to the Wellington and Hutt Hospital medical staff, Te Omanga Hospice and the Cancer Society who showed their warmest care for Simon and our family over the past weeks. Our heartfelt gratitude to friends and family who have surrounded us with love and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at www.teomanga.org.nz Messages to the 'Ingram Family' may be left in Simon's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Simon will be held at the Christian Revival Centre, 53 Vivian Street, Wellington, on Saturday, 4 July, at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020