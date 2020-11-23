KAHUKURANUI,
Simmon Maui (Birdie):
Passed away peacefully in Lower Hutt, in the presence of his whanau on Saturday, 21st November 2020, aged 78 years. He hoa pumau kia Nancy McLean. Loved father of Thomas, Hine, Chappie and Krichelle, Tuck and Kelly, Doris and Anthony, Miria and Brent, Francis and Reihana, Keita, Roy, Jury Jnr, Robert, Dion, Pania and Tahi, Moses, Harba. Cherished Papa of all his mokopuna. The Service for Birdie will be held at Horouta Marae, Porirua, on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Haven Falls Funeral Home Wellington
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2020