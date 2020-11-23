Simmon KAHUKURANUI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simmon KAHUKURANUI.
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Horouta Marae
Porirua
View Map
Death Notice

KAHUKURANUI,
Simmon Maui (Birdie):
Passed away peacefully in Lower Hutt, in the presence of his whanau on Saturday, 21st November 2020, aged 78 years. He hoa pumau kia Nancy McLean. Loved father of Thomas, Hine, Chappie and Krichelle, Tuck and Kelly, Doris and Anthony, Miria and Brent, Francis and Reihana, Keita, Roy, Jury Jnr, Robert, Dion, Pania and Tahi, Moses, Harba. Cherished Papa of all his mokopuna. The Service for Birdie will be held at Horouta Marae, Porirua, on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Haven Falls Funeral Home Wellington
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.