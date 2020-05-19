SU'A, Silivelia (Celia):
On the 15th of May our dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Silivelia (Celia) Su'a, beloved wife of Su'a Seumanu Tovia (dec), passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will be holding a private family and funeral service. Due to Covid-19 there are limited number of attendees for which we apologise. The funeral service will be streamed live for those who cannot be with us to celebrate our mum's farewell. https://admin.oneroomstreami ng.com/email/view/87b00529de
Published in Dominion Post on May 19, 2020