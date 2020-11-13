TAY, Siew Kee
Died peacefully at
St Vincent's Private Hospital on Thursday 5th November 2020
Aged 66 years.
Beloved mother of Andrew, sister of Ah Yew, Cheng San, Siew Hong, Lai Wat, Siew Kim and Siew Tin.
Special thanks to the staff of St Vincent's Private Hospital and Mater Private Hospital for their constant care.
A service to Celebrate Siew Kee's Life will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, Kangaroo Point, Brisbane, on Monday 16th November 2020, commencing at 2.00pm.
Live streaming will be available with this link:
https://youtu.be/
EotaOXHanf4
ANTON BROWN FUNERALS
Brisbane 3217 3088
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2020