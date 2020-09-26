SPILMAN,
Sidney Lewis (Buzz):
NZ413138, Flight Lieutenant 75 Squadron, WWII. Aerial topdressing pilot Wanganui. Died on Friday, September 18, 2020 at The Wood Retirement Village, Nelson, aged 98. Dearly loved husband of the late Dinah, loved father and father-in-law of Margot and John Rowling of Nelson, and Sherrilyn (Shern) Spilman and John Pattison of Nelson, treasured granddad of Josette Prince of Auckland, and Flynn Perry of Nelson. In accordance with his wishes, he will be farewelled privately. Special thanks to staff at The Wood for their care during his final days. Messages can be sent to Buzzs family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive Nelson 7011 or made online at
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2020