LANE, Sidney Rex:
24.8.1939 - 12.7.2020
Dearly loved son of Rubi and Rex Lane (deceased). Dearly loved brother of Sylvia Lane. Loved and respected ex husband of Patricia. Loved father of Gina and Lincoln Lane. Father-in-law to Richard Allen and Natalie Lane. Loved Grandfather to Jess, Nate and Jono Allen; Apolima and Manase Lane. Loved and respected ex husband of Dr Lynne Lane. Loved and respected ex partner of Kathryn Watson. Friend to Melody, Sarah and Nadia. Friends are invited to a celebration of Sid's colourful life at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Friday 17th July at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Feel free to wear something of Sid's favourite colour red. Communications to C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on July 14, 2020