Siaolo LAUPAMA

Service Information
Service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
6:00 p.m.
EFKS Ueligitone
180 Owen Street
Newtown
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
EFKS Ueligitone
Death Notice

LAUPAMA, Siaolo:
Of Lyall Bay. Passed away peacefully in Wellington on Sunday 9th August 2020. Beloved daughter of Manatua and Fa'amao. Cherished wife of Toi Vilima'a Laupama. Loving mother of Panapa, Sheila and Aukilani. Loving grandmother of Malcolm, Tane and Diamond. Loving sister of Paulo, Solomona, Eleni Tanielu, Palasi Tafaoga, Apulu Manatua and Solomua Brittain. Dearly loved and missed by all her nieces, nephews, family and friends from America, Australia, Samoa and New Zealand. A family service will be held at EFKS Ueligitone, 180 Owen Street, Newtown, Wellington, on Thursday 13th August at 6.00pm. The funeral service will be celebrated at the same church on Friday 14 August at 10.00am, thereafter interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020
