Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th February 2020. Dearly loved husband of Fung Yin Eng, loved father and father-in-law of Edwin & Deborah, Bruce & Andrea, Victor & Sharon, Wendy & Peter. Treasured Yeh-Yeh of Georgia, Brittany, Amanda & Ant, Katie & Mikey, David & Elaine, Jason, Michelle, Scott, much loved Goong-Goong of Christopher & Christel, and cherished Buk-Goong of Keira & Xavier. Revered and treasured member of the extended Ng family.

You will live forever in

our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance or the Seyip Association can be left at the service. Messages to the Eng family may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate Shun Ken's life will be held at the Miramar Uniting Church, 56 Hobart St, Miramar, Wellington, on Friday 28th February at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery.







Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020

