HORN,
Shree Wendy (nee Rosson):
Passed peacefully at the age of 63 years, on Friday 23 October 2020 in Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Much loved wife to Peter of 47 years, and Mum of Wendi, Helen, Tanya and Dena. Nana to Alix, James, Tyler, Joshua, Regan, Samuel, Zachary, Lachlan, Anaru, James, Bethany, and Niamh; and GG to Willow. In lieu of flowers a koha to Te Omanga Hospice in Shree's name would be appreciated please. A funeral service for Shree will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020