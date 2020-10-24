Shree HORN

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of such a wonderful, caring, giving,..."
    - Debbie Cooper
  • "Dear Pete and girls. So very sorry to hear of your loss of..."
    - Jenny Wallace
  • "Dear Pete and girls. So very sorry to hear of your loss of..."
    - Jenny Wallace
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel
Airlie Road
Pukerua Bay
View Map
Death Notice

HORN,
Shree Wendy (nee Rosson):
Passed peacefully at the age of 63 years, on Friday 23 October 2020 in Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Much loved wife to Peter of 47 years, and Mum of Wendi, Helen, Tanya and Dena. Nana to Alix, James, Tyler, Joshua, Regan, Samuel, Zachary, Lachlan, Anaru, James, Bethany, and Niamh; and GG to Willow. In lieu of flowers a koha to Te Omanga Hospice in Shree's name would be appreciated please. A funeral service for Shree will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.