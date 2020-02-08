STANTON, Shona Mary:
Peacefully on January 5, 2020, in Wellington, aged 78 years. Beloved daughter of the late Pat & Edith (Bubs) Stanton. Sister of Pat (dec) and Peter (dec).
She will be greatly missed by her extended family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Bupa Whitby Care Home for their loving care of Shona over the years. A Requiem Mass will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, Karori Road, Karori, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11.00am. Messages to the Stanton family may be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020