COLEMAN, Shona

(nee Tumataroa):

Died August 31, 2018

Loved and cherished wife of Dave, and mother of Penny and Allan, Peter and Lisa, and Patricia and Wally. Proud Nanna of 13 mokopuna. Forever loved member of an amazing whanau.

"Although you left before us we remember you with love, we still tell you about our days and feel you from above.

So while our world has changed we still miss you every day, the love we have and the love we shared will continue and remain.''



