COLEMAN, Shona

(nee Tumataroa):

Died August 31, 2018.

Loved and cherished wife of Dave, and mother of Penny and Allan, Peter and Lisa, and Patricia and Wally. Proud Nanna of 13 mokopuna. Forever loved member of an amazing whanau.



"I liked to walk with Nanna Her steps were short like mine. She did not say,

"Now hurry up"

She always took her time,

Most people need to hurry,

They do not stop and see,

I am so glad that Nanna,

Was unrushed and young like me."Tribute from moko's

Sereena, Jaime, David, Tarah, Jonty, Isaac, Noah, Guy, Dante, Dallas, Kaylee, Malakai and Riley.



