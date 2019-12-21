MATTHEWS,
Sholto Charles Henry:
On December 19, 2019, unexpectedly at home, aged 79 years. Adored husband of Diana. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susie and Michael Devonshire, Annie and Adam Simpson, Henry and Jules Matthews. Treasured 'Doots' of his eight mokopuna; Charlie, Max, Flora, Poppy, Hugh, Milly, Monty and Jade. Loved brother of Brian (deceased), Roland, Charlie and Mark. A private family service will be held, with a memorial celebration of Sholto's life to follow. Messages to the Matthews family, C/- PO Box 2343, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019