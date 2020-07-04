

WILSON, Shirley

Yvonne (nee Fogarty):

On June 30th, 2020, peacefully in Rotorua. Our mother was a woman who not only embraced her family but was a force for herself. She was a strong, fiercely independent, beautiful woman who left a presence wherever she went and with whomever she met. Mum will always be remembered as

"A Woman of Substance."

Dearly loved wife and friend of the late Morton. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan, Deirdre & Brian, Peter & Karen, Mary & David, Jacqui & Steve, and Paul & Eliza. Cherished Grandma of Jonathan, Matthew, Sarah; Rebecca, Jarrod, Jackson; Stephanie, Benjamin; Anna, Jessica, Sarah; Cort, Max; Jake, Charlotte, Harry; and "Grandma Shirley" to Olivia, Jack, Matilda; Harry, Jesse; Lachlan, Cormac; Madison, Aubrey, Ella. A private cremation has been held and Shirley will rest safely in Rotorua until her family can come together. All correspondence to PO Box 645 Rotorua 3040.



