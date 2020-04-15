Shirley WAY

WAY, Shirley:
Peacefully at Summerset by the Ranges (Levin) on 4th April 2020. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of John, treasured mother of Julie, Richard & Gary (deceased), and mother-in-law to Richard & Silvana. Nana to Caitlin, Joshua, Charlotte & Isabelle. Sister to Ron (deceased). Under the current Covid 19 circumstances, a private funeral and cremation has been held with immediate family. A memorial for Shirley's family and friends will be held at a later date. Shirley's family wish to acknowledge the support and care that she received from the staff at Summerset and for all the cards and condolences from family and friends.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2020
