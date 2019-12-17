TSO, Shirley:
Peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village, surrounded by her family on Saturday 14 December 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of Jim (dec), dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Kevin, Trevor and Deborah (dec), Beverley and Lance. Much loved grandmother of David, Christopher, Matthew, Jasmine and Emma. Beloved daughter of George (dec) and Susan (dec) Ting, and sister of Ivor (dec) and Freda. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital Medical Ward and at Shona McFarlane. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or mailed to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service for Shirley will be held at Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt at 11.00am, on Saturday 21 December 2019, followed by a private cremation. All messages to "the Tso family", PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019