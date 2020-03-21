THOMPSON, Shirley Helen:
Died peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home on 9 March 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Margaret and Michael Thompson (Upper Hutt), cherished sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Brian Lake (dec) (Christchurch), and Dorothy Schultz (dec). Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews; Carolyn Sullivan, Michael Lake, Les Lake (dec) (all of Christchurch), and Margaret Thompson (dec) (Upper Hutt). At Shirley's request, a private service has been held. All messages to "the Thompson family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2020