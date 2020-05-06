QUINN,
Shirley Anne Silvers:
On May 2nd, 2020, peacefully at Heretaunga Rest Home, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric; loved Mum and Nanna of the late Kevin, Dia, Sean & Jennifer, Kathy and John Yardley, Helen, Andrea and Michelle, the late Elizabeth, Tricia and Michael Kyrke-Smith, Aidan, Maddie and Ellie, the late Michael and Michaela, Will and Herby, Georgie, Max and Millie, Peter and Mary, Matthew and Olivia, and cherished Great-Nanna to our many wee ones. Messages to "the Quinn family": may be placed in Shirley's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 44-176 Lower Hutt. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2020