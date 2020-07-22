PURVIS, Shirley Veronica:
Died peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 19 July 2020, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of the late Bob, mother and mother-in-law of Liz and Keith, Viv and Neil, Tracey and Rob, Rob and Kate. Adored nana and great-nana of her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at www.wfa.org.nz Messages for Shirley and family may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at the Ngaio Union Church, 3 Kenya Street, Ngaio, on Thursday 23 July 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 22 to July 23, 2020