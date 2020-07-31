PAUL, Shirley Kararaina:
14.11.1948 - 29.7.2020
She fought to the end with her illness. Heaven has gained another angel. Beloved daughter of Ben & Winnie Morrison. Dearly loved wife of Bob, and much loved mum to Dallas & Renee, and Sharina & Monty. Super Nan to Marli, Jaye, Kaea, Kayde, Awahou, Kymani, and Dre. A loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Tangi will be at Tunohopu Marae at Ohinemutu, Rotorua, on Saturday, August 1st 2020 at 11.00am, followed by her burial at Kauae Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2020