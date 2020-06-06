Shirley PACKER

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to all the family, the end of an era for her..."
    - Philippa O'Neill
  • "Nana I may not have seen you often but my regular phone..."
    - Paula Falconer
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

PACKER, Shirley Kathleen: Peacefully at Fergusson Retirement Home on 3 June 2020, after a short illness, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mum of Carol (dec) & Rod, Richard, Brian & Vicky, Christine & Rex, and Karen & Tony. Most respected and loved nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and friends. Special thanks extended to staff at Hutt Hospital and later at Fergusson for the special care given. A service for Shirley will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, 9 June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020
