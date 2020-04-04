NICHOLS, Shirley Isobel:
Passed peacefully on 2 April 2020 at Summerset Care Centre, Paraparaumu, aged 88 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Lou, beloved mother of Louise, mother-in-law to Terry, and loved Nana to Natasha, Matthew, and Chrissa. Loved sister of Alyson (Paraparaumu), and Heather, Yolande, and Roddy (deceased). Thanks to all the staff at Summerset, their support has been wonderful and is very much appreciated. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held post Lockdown.
