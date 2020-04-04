Shirley NICHOLS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley NICHOLS.
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

NICHOLS, Shirley Isobel:
Passed peacefully on 2 April 2020 at Summerset Care Centre, Paraparaumu, aged 88 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Lou, beloved mother of Louise, mother-in-law to Terry, and loved Nana to Natasha, Matthew, and Chrissa. Loved sister of Alyson (Paraparaumu), and Heather, Yolande, and Roddy (deceased). Thanks to all the staff at Summerset, their support has been wonderful and is very much appreciated. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held post Lockdown.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.