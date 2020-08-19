NICHOLLS, Shirley Ellen:
17.10.1933. Of Feilding (Formerly of Marton). It is with great sadness that the family wish to advise the death of Shirley Ellen Nicholls (nee Bartlett) who passed away peacefully at her home on 13th August 2020. Loved and devoted wife of the late Jim Nicholls. A very much loved Mum to Mike & Linda, Graeme & Annet, Rose & Mike, David & Sue, & Kate. Also loved by Chris Nicholls & Michelle. Nana Darling to Brodie & Grayson, Scott, Lauren, Anna, Laurence, Eva, Olivia, Emily Rose & Matthew, Natalia & Adrik, Tom, Ethan & Angus. Great-Nana Darling to Ally, Catelyn, Ava, Malachi, Mila, & Archie. According to Mum's wishes, a family service has been held. Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740. Messages can be sent to the Nicholls Family, 1B Wellington Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2020