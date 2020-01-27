Dr Shirley MURRAY

  • "A group of we Church of the Brethren Clergywomen spent a..."
    - Marilyn Lerch
  • "I had the opportunity to visit with Shirley and John with a..."
    - Debra Eisenbise
  • "Rev. William and Mary Francis"
  • "Much admired world-wide as a poet, lyricist, hymn writer..."
    - Robert Tait
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kapiti Uniting Parish Raumati Church
10 Weka Road
Raumati
Death Notice

MURRAY, Dr (Hon.) Shirley
Erena: MNZM
Of Kapiti. Passed peacefully on 25 January 2020 after a long illness. Aged 88. Loved wife of the late John, and special mother and mother-in-law to David and Janelle, Alastair and Lynda, Rob and Christine. Grandmother of Fergus, Alex, Elizabeth, Isabella, Anna and Rachel.
At rest at last.
A ceremony to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Kapiti Uniting Parish Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati, at 11.00am on Friday 31 January 2020, thereafter private cremation. Special thanks to Alida Van der Velde for her care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Amnesty International or the Christian World Service.
