MURRAY, Dr (Hon.) Shirley
Erena: MNZM
Of Kapiti. Passed peacefully on 25 January 2020 after a long illness. Aged 88. Loved wife of the late John, and special mother and mother-in-law to David and Janelle, Alastair and Lynda, Rob and Christine. Grandmother of Fergus, Alex, Elizabeth, Isabella, Anna and Rachel.
At rest at last.
A ceremony to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Kapiti Uniting Parish Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati, at 11.00am on Friday 31 January 2020, thereafter private cremation. Special thanks to Alida Van der Velde for her care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Amnesty International or the Christian World Service.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020