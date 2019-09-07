MUIR, Shirley Elizabeth
(nee Rochester):
Formerly of Maungaraki, on Friday 6th September 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital. Beloved wife of Alec, loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynaire & Marek, Sheryl & Neil, Rochelle & Terry. Loved Nana of Brayden, Lauren, Sophie; Brett, Nicole, Brianna; Liam, George and Olivia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons Assoc. would be appreciated. Special thanks to Andrea Savage & Dr Teresa Thompson for their care and support. A service for Shirley will held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday 9th September at 11.00am. All messages to "The Muir family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019