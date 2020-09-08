MORONEY, Shirley Joan:
Of Waikanae, a happy peaceful death, Sunday 6 September 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Darling treasured mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Jo, Anne and Paul, Michael, Roger, Richard and Catherine, Catherine and Mark. Cherished precious Grandmother 'Shirley' of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
Messages to 'the Moroney family' may be placed in Shirley's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Shirley's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of Kapiti, Presentation Way, Paraparaumu, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Waikanae Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2020