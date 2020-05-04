McGRATH,
Shirley Wilhelmina:
Of Whanganui. Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on 31 March 2020, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Graham for 63 years, loved mother of Richard and Glenda (Masterton), Helen de Montalk and Allan Johnson (Wellington), and Patricia and Wayne Hvid (Upper Hutt). Dear friend of Philip de Montalk, and grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of one. Sister and sister-in-law of Jim and Nancy Campbell (Howick). Shirley will be sorely missed by all her family. A private cremation has been held, and a memorial service will be arranged for a later time. Messages to the McGrath family, c/o PO Box 7102, Whanganui 4500.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2020