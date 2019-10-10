McCORMICK,
Shirley Barbara (nee Allen):
Formerly of Tawa, and proud Queen Margaret Old Girl. Passed away on Friday 4 October 2019. Loved wife of the late John, and Mum and mother-in-law to Allen and Pam, Peter and Sue, Graham and Jan, Steve and Pam, Andrew and Nicky, Neil and Fay, Kevin and Michal, and Adrienne. Loved Nana to 15 grandchildren and Great-Nana to 6 great-grandchildren. At Shirley's request, a private cremation has taken place, and she will be privately interred with John at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2019