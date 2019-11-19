MACALISTER, Shirley Ethel:
Peacefully in Wellington on 13 November 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Alister, mother and mother-in-law of John and Lawrence, Richard and Isabel, Philip and Margie, Andrew and Mariam, Rob and Lisa, and grandmother of Monique, Robbie, Stuart (Auckland), Jamie, Scott, Andrew (Rotorua), Louis, Vincent, Leila (Nelson), Jack and George (Vanuatu). In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association, PO Box 24-036, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345 would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be sent c/o Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington. A private service was held at St Paul's Cathedral on 16 November 2019.
Lychgate Funerals
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 19, 2019