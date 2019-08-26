LEE, Shirley Kathleen:
On August 20, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, with her girls at her side. Devoted wife of the late Heathcote. Dearly loved mother of Tony & Jenny, Viv & Beaven Booth, Sandy & Alan Curnow. Cherished Grandmother of Simon & Meisha, Cameron & Nikki, Emma & Henry Tatham, Aidan & Carolina Booth, Rosie & Ben Milne; Thomas & Anna, William & Halie, Ben & Maddie. Great-Grandmother of 16. All messages may be sent c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, a private service has been held.
