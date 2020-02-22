KELLY, Shirley Anne:
Of Waikanae and formerly of Tawa. Passed away on Wednesday 19 February 2020 at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 78 years. Loving mother to John, Christopher, and Matthew. Loved mother-in-law of Michele. Loved Nana of Sean, Caitlin, and Bodhi. Much loved partner of Ron.
Will be sadly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Shirley will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, Ngatitoa Domain, Mana, on Tuesday 25 February commencing at 12.30pm, followed by a private interment. Messages can be sent to "The family of Shirley Kelly" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020