JOHNSON,
Shirley Irene Emily:
Late of Paekakariki. On Tuesday, 3rd December 2019, peacefully at her daughter's home in Levin. Aged 91 years. Loved mother of Pauline, Heather, Aileen, Sharon, and the late Pamela. Loved Nana of Kirsten, Stewart, Susan, Christine, Anna, Sam, Olivia, Sophie, and Lisa, and Great-Nan of all her great-grandchildren. We will gather to farewell Shirley at Kapiti Crematorium Chapel, in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery at 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu, at 1.30pm on Friday, 6 December. Messages may be sent c/- Aileen Milnes, 123 Te Whanga Road, RD 12, Levin 5572. No flowers please, but donations for Wellington Childrens Hospital may be sent to Private Bag 7902, Newtown, Wellington 6242.
