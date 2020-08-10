HUNTER, Shirley Lesley:
Of Paraparaumu formerly of Titahi Bay. Passed away peacefully on 8 August 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lesley & Rod (dec), Robert, Paul & Helene, David, Denise & Teina, and Barbara & Lisa. Treasured grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren. A service for Shirley will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the Hunter family, c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2020