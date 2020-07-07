HENDERSON, Shirley Merle:
Passed away at home surrounded by family on July 4, 2020. Adored wife of Jim for 67 years. Dearly loved mother of Merle, Robyn and Lynn. Loved mother-in-law of Craig, Bruce, Richard and Phil. Much loved Nana of Michael and Heather; Sarah and Alistair; George and Henry. Loved Great-Nana of Evan. The service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Thursday, July 9, at 11.00am.
Collingwood Funeral Home
Rotorua
Published in Dominion Post on July 7, 2020