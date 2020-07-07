Shirley HENDERSON

Service
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rotorua Crematorium Chapel
Death Notice

HENDERSON, Shirley Merle:
Passed away at home surrounded by family on July 4, 2020. Adored wife of Jim for 67 years. Dearly loved mother of Merle, Robyn and Lynn. Loved mother-in-law of Craig, Bruce, Richard and Phil. Much loved Nana of Michael and Heather; Sarah and Alistair; George and Henry. Loved Great-Nana of Evan. The service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Thursday, July 9, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 7, 2020
