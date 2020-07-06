Shirley HARDIE

HARDIE, Shirley Anne:
Late of Foxton. Passed away peacefully on 3rd July 2020 at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt. Loved wife of Laurie Hardie and Alan Condon (both deceased). A dearly loved mum of Eileen, Deidre, Jay, Jenny and Steve, a loved grandma to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley will be sadly missed
by all.
A service will be held at Te Awahou Masonic Village, Main Street, Foxton, on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages C/o PO Box 20, Foxton.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020
