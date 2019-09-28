Shirley GREEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley GREEN.
Service Information
Broadbent & May - Funerals Naturally
45 Haining Street
Te Aro, Wellington
049745076
Death Notice

GREEN, Shirley Jane:
Born London, died as she wished at home in Karori, on 22 September 2019. Loved wife of the much-missed Terry and adored mum and grandmother to Debra and Richard and his family Fumiko, Yoshi and Teru. Exceptional dressmaker, bridge player and friend to many. Special thanks to Tony and the many who cared for mum on this journey.
Her love, guidance and spirit will be missed.
In accordance with her wishes a private cremation has been held. Any messages to 'The Green Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.