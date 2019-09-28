GREEN, Shirley Jane:
Born London, died as she wished at home in Karori, on 22 September 2019. Loved wife of the much-missed Terry and adored mum and grandmother to Debra and Richard and his family Fumiko, Yoshi and Teru. Exceptional dressmaker, bridge player and friend to many. Special thanks to Tony and the many who cared for mum on this journey.
Her love, guidance and spirit will be missed.
In accordance with her wishes a private cremation has been held. Any messages to 'The Green Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019