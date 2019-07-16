FLAUS, Shirley Joan:
Peacefully at Waiapu House on July 15, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Claudia, Kerrie and Lance. Cherished grandmother of James and Ciara. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neurological Foundation of NZ and may be left at the service. Messages to the Flaus family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019