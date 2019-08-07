BRABIN, Shirley Florence:
Peacefully on 3 August 2019, at Woburn Masonic Rest Home, aged 98. Most beloved wife of the late Graham, and very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Stephanie, Sheryl and Richard, and Lloyd (dec). Shirley was a much loved and admired Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wayne and Sheryl would like to thank all the staff at Woburn for the love and care they provided to Shirley, Graham and the wider family over many years. A service to give thanks for Shirley's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 8 August at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All messages to "the Brabin family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 7, 2019