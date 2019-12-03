Shirley BARRATT-BOYES

Service Information
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
095203119
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Mairangi and Castor Bays Presbyterian Church
10 Penzance Road
Mairangi Bay
Death Notice

BARRATT-BOYES,
Shirley Chrysanthe (Chrys):
24 March 1926 -
29 November 2019
(93 years)
Our cornflower-blue-eyed mother has died after a brave battle to recover from a stroke. Cherished wife of the late Derek, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Sally and Brian, Penny and David, Nick and Kylie. Adored Nana of Anna, Alex, Jess, Millie, Dom and Al. Beloved aunt and friend. Heartfelt thanks to the Dream Team at Aria Gardens.

Rest in peace
warrior princess.
Chrysanthe's funeral will be held on Friday 6 December at 1.00pm at the Mairangi and Castor Bays Presbyterian Church, 10 Penzance Road, Mairangi Bay, Auckland.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2019
