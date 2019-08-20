WALL, Shereene Kay:
Much loved eldest daughter of Leonard & Doris Wall, loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary, Bevin (dec), Piri (dec), Russell & Jac, Elizabeth & Fred, Romeney & Gina. Very much loved partner of Edward (Ted) TePaki (dec). Treasured Mum and Mum-in-law of Adam & Deyshann, Wayne & Cindy and Wendy. ãtaahua Nan of all her moko. Shereene is currently at Orongomai Marae, Railway Ave, Upper Hutt, until her service on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 10.30am. Hãkari will be served at the marae, then at 1.30pm onto Akatawara Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019