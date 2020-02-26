Shelley NIXON

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Wilton Bowling Club
122 Wilton Road
Wellington
Death Notice

NIXON, Shelley Margaret:
On 22nd February 2020, at Te Hopai Home & Hospital, Newtown. Aged 56. Adored wife of Richard (Harry) Crawford, loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Brian and Helen Nixon, Julie Galbraith and Warwick Underwood, big sister and friend to Elizabeth, Kate and Emma and their families, step-mum to Henry, Jack, Ted and Arthur Crawford. A service to celebrate Shelley's life will be held at the Wilton Bowling Club, 122 Wilton Road, Wellington, on 3rd March 2020 at 2.00pm. A private cremation has already taken place.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
