LINDSAY, Sheila Mary:

On 21st August 2019, peacefully and surrounded by family, at Summerset Care Centre, Paraparaumu, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gavin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn & Karl, Barbara & Shaun. Adored Nanny of Casey, Sam, Hannah, Elizabeth and great-grandmother of Caleb. Robyn and Barbara would like to extend a very special thanks to the Summerset family who cared for both Sheila and Gavin, and thank you for the unfailing love and support from family and friends.

"Together again in the

big golf club in the sky"

In keeping with Sheila's wishes, a private farewell has been held.

