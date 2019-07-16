Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Of Palmerston North. On Monday 15 July 2019, peacefully, after a battle with cancer, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Ray (deceased). Much loved mother of Barbara and Paul, Mark and Freeda, Paul and Karen, Gail and Gregg Ward, Matthew, Joan and Steve Bromley, Eileen Evans-McKean and Troy McKean. A loving Grandma, Nana and Great-Grandma. Dear sister of Moira Bell (Invercargill). Messages to the Evans family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Friends are invited to attend Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 18 July 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.





NZIFH



EVANS, Sheila Margaret:Of Palmerston North. On Monday 15 July 2019, peacefully, after a battle with cancer, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Ray (deceased). Much loved mother of Barbara and Paul, Mark and Freeda, Paul and Karen, Gail and Gregg Ward, Matthew, Joan and Steve Bromley, Eileen Evans-McKean and Troy McKean. A loving Grandma, Nana and Great-Grandma. Dear sister of Moira Bell (Invercargill). Messages to the Evans family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Friends are invited to attend Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 18 July 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.NZIFH Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers