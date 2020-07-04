ROBINSON, Sheana Ann:
Passed away quickly, but with peace and dignity, in her own home on 30th June 2020. Cared for and supported by her son Dave in her last days. Sheana was the protective mother of David, Matthew and Lesley Noah; a quirky but proud grandmother of Daniel, Kimberley and Tyler, Jackson and Zac, and a respected mother-in-law and friend to Joan and Ali. Much loved by her UK family Terry, Janice and David, and their families. Huge gratitude for the professional, compassionate care shown by the Community Nursing and Mary Potter teams; care that went above and beyond. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice please. The service will be held at St Christopher's Church, 27 Ventnor Street, Seatoun, on Wednesday, 8th July at 10.30am. A private burial will be held later at Makara Natural Burial Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020