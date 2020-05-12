PEARCE, Shaun Michael:

The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Palmerston North Hospital for the care given to Shaun over the past year - E.N.T Department; Dr Basseth; Nicole; Debra; and Maura. To ICU & CCU & Ward 27, your thoughtfulness and support has been appreciated. To Arohanui Hospice where Shaun spent his last 11 days you will never ever be forgotten. For the wonderful care and understanding that you gave to Shaun and myself. A very special thanks to Sarah; Leslie; Kathy; Sarita; and George for the support that you gave to us all because of Covid 19.

- Marian



