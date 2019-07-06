MORRISON, Shaun Roger:
Passed away at home in Wellington on 1st July 2019, aged 45. Much loved son of Vivienne and Ewen. Beloved baby brother of Simone and brother-in-love of Pete. Father to two fur babies, Marty and Charlie. Messages to the "Morrison family" may be left in Shaun's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. The Service for Shaun will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Tuesday, 9th July 2019 at 12.00pm, followed by the cremation at Karori Crematorium, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019