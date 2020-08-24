Sharron GRAHAM

Death Notice

GRAHAM,
Sharron Jane (nee Lewis):
Unexpectedly on Friday, 21 August 2020, in Wellington Hospital. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Billy, Laura, Brendan and Jen. Loved Nana Sharron of Felix and Cain; Amelia; and a little girl on the way. Sharron will be greatly missed by all her extended family and friends. A service to celebrate Sharron's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Johnsonville Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday, 26 August, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages for the Graham Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals

FDANZ (04) 3850745

www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2020
