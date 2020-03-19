STERN, Sharon Anne
(formerly Grant,
nee Cogdale):
On Tuesday 17th March 2020, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice in the presence of family and friends. Aged 53. Loving mother of Troian, Kiernan and Annalise, Breyton, Campbell, Sheridan and Lydia, Mike and Amber; Nana Sharon to Maddison, Jackson, Alexia; wife of John. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, niece, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the NZ Whale & Dolphin Trust, which may be left in Chapel foyer or at whaledolphintrust.org.nz. Messages to the Stern/Grant family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Sharon will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 21st March 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 19, 2020