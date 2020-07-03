Sharon NIXON

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy's on your loss Richard and whanau. Sharon..."
  • "My sympathy to you and your family Richard from June Cave."
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss. I remember Sharon well,..."
    - Mary Huffadine
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Wainuiomata Bowling Club
1 Moohan St
View Map
Death Notice

NIXON, Sharon Susan
(nee Warbrick):
Sadly passed away at home, surrounded by her loving whanau, after a long illness on Wednesday, 1st July 2020, aged 67 years. Much loved wife of Richard Snr, loved mother and mother-in-law of Katrina & Jack and Richard Jnr & Heidi. Loved nan of Jaime, Mikaylee, Shirlanyne, Luke & Tyla. Loved nannan of her great-moko's Harlem, Manaia, Lucy, Lyric, Takerei & Mathew. Sharon will lay in state at home, 21 Meremere St, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt until her service. Sharon's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 6th July at the Wainuiomata Bowling Club, 1 Moohan St, at 11.00am. Followed by Private Cremation.
"Sharon will be sadly missed and forever loved by her whanau"
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington
0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.