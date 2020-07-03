NIXON, Sharon Susan
(nee Warbrick):
Sadly passed away at home, surrounded by her loving whanau, after a long illness on Wednesday, 1st July 2020, aged 67 years. Much loved wife of Richard Snr, loved mother and mother-in-law of Katrina & Jack and Richard Jnr & Heidi. Loved nan of Jaime, Mikaylee, Shirlanyne, Luke & Tyla. Loved nannan of her great-moko's Harlem, Manaia, Lucy, Lyric, Takerei & Mathew. Sharon will lay in state at home, 21 Meremere St, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt until her service. Sharon's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 6th July at the Wainuiomata Bowling Club, 1 Moohan St, at 11.00am. Followed by Private Cremation.
"Sharon will be sadly missed and forever loved by her whanau"
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington
0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2020